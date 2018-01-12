Police Nab Accused Dallas 'Porch Pirate'

A woman suspected of stealing multiple packages off peoples' porches has been arrested, Dallas police say.



On Thursday afternoon, officers pulled over Kelli Russell, 33, for several traffic violations after receiving a tip that she matched the description of the person wanted for several package thefts in the northeast Dallas area.



Russell was arrested for those traffic violations and taken in for questioning.



Once detectives searched her house, they found a large amount of stolen packages.



Detectives are in the process of tracking down the victims and determining the value of the stolen goods.



Russell is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

