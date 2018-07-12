Lake Worth police are asking people if they recognize a man who took hundreds of videos of women and girls undressing in stores and restaurants across the metroplex.

Alexander Rene Martinez entered a Lake Worth Target in March and videotaped a woman in a dressing room. He got away, but returned to the same store a week later to try and do it again.

Employees remembered Martinez and called police. He was arrested.

Police obtained a warrant for Martinez's home and cell phone. In the home, drugs were found.

Martinez bonded out of jail in April. Police obtained results of the phone and computer warrants on July 11 where they discovered hundreds of videos of women and girls undressing.

Police are asking for possible victims to come forward so they can build their case against Martinez and re-arrest him.

Contact the Lake Worth Police Department if you think you may be a victim.

