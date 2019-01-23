Police: Man Caught on Video Running Away With $27K Ring

Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man who was caught on video stealing a $27,000 ring from a jewelry store in Dallas.

On Friday, January 18, a man entered a jewelry store located on the 100 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. He asked an employee if he could look at a ring that he had looked at during a previous visit.

The employee asked for the ring back, that’s when the man ran out of the store, with the ring.

The man is described as being Hispanic, thin build, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, a goatee and has a tattoo under his right eye as well as a tattoo on the back of his neck.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, dark zip-up jacket, a plaid button up shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone who is able to identify this man or can give any information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Jamison Bone at 214-671-0635.