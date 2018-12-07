Fort Worth police are looking for a man who recorded teenagers changing clothes in a department store's dressing rooms.

Police say a white male entered a Kohl's department store located in the 5500 block of Southwest Loop 820. He walked over to the dressing room area, leaned over the dividers separating each room and began recording teenagers changing clothes. He was confronted, but left the store before officers arrived.

The man is described as 6-foot-3-inch in height, between 40 to 50 years old, weighs approximately 230 pounds and has reddish/brown hair. He wore gray pants with a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4714.