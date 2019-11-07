Police Investigating a Stabbing in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating a Stabbing in Fort Worth

A man was injured during a stabbing incident in Fort Worth on Thursday

By Hannah Jones

Published 3 minutes ago

    Police Investigating a Stabbing in Fort Worth
    NBC 5 News

    A man is injured after a stabbing in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon, police say.

    According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a cutting call at 3575 Paint Trail. 

    Police say the victim was walking home when he was approached by two masked men in a black Chevy sedan. One of the men exited the vehicle and engaged the victim in a physical exchange.

    The masked assailant, who was armed with a knife, stabbed the victim and caused superficial wounds to his hands and face.

    The victim declined medical transport and was treated at the scene.

    The suspects fled the scene and have not been identified at this time. 

