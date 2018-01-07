Crash in Burleson Leaves Mother & Daughter Dead

Police in Burleson say two people are dead after a crash involving three vehicles. (Published Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018)

Police in Burleson say two people are dead after a crash involving three vehicles.

Investigators from the Department of Public safety say the driver of a mini-van was stopped on Renfro Street trying to turn left into the parking lot of Cana Baptist Church.

That's when the driver of a Ford F150 Pickup struck the mini-van from behind, sending it into on-coming traffic.

The driver of a Ford Ranger that was heading the opposite direction then hit the mini-van.

Four people were inside the mini-van at the time, a man and woman and their two daughters.

The woman and one of the daughters inside the mini-van died in the crash. The man and second daughter were both taken to JPS Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford F150 was also taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Two people were inside the Ford Ranger at the time. They were also taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officers for the Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver of the F150 was looking down when he struck the mini-van from behind.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be added to this story as they become available.



