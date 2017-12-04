Southern Methodist University campus police are investigating controversial signs and a banner found on the school’s campus over the weekend.

A tweet from the group Texas Vanguard shows several people on the campus standing near a large banner that said “White men save your people. Reject the opioid beast.” Also posted were signs warning about opioid deaths in the white community and another sign denouncing “Gay Pride.”

The pictures are tweeted with the caption “We had a great night at @SMU.”

SMU president R. Gerald Turner sent a letter to students and faculty about the signs.

"While SMU strongly supports freedom of speech and expression, the outside group featured on these signs promotes an abhorrent message that is opposite to SMU values," Turner said.

Turner reminded the signs were not authorized and SMU police initiated an investigation.

"Any person who hangs unauthorized signs or defaces University property is subject to prosecution,” Turner said. “Any campus community member found responsible for violating SMU policy will be held accountable under the University’s conduct review process.”

SMU Student Senator Reuben Beckett responded to the group tweeting “Cowards. Don’t come back to our campus. You are not welcome.”

Anonymous reports may be made to 214-768-2TIP.