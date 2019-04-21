Police investigate the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a 17-year-old man in Mesquite. (Published April 21, 2019)

Police in Mesquite are investigating the Saturday shooting death of a 17-year-old man, officers say.

Police received several 911 calls at about 3:30 p.m. around the 1600 block of Bruton Road, where officers found Lekeye Danard Mitchell Jr. deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

No further details about the shooting were released. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or Mesquite police at 972-285-6336. A $5,000 reward is offered for information that can lead to an arrest and indictment.

