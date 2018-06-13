Police Investigate Armed Robbery of Verizon Wireless Store

Farmers Branch Police are trying to identify the man who robbed a Verizon Wireless store on Tuesday, June 13, 2018.

Farmers Branch Police are trying to identify the man who robbed a Verizon Wireless store on Tuesday.

Investigators said the man walked into the store at 13605 Midway Road around 7:30 p.m. and displayed a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said the man is described as black male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, between 180 and 200 pounds, a full beard and a gold grill on the top row of his teeth.

The man was seen wearing dark pants, gray boots, a white shirt and a blue bucket hat.

Witnesses told police the man had tattoos on both arms and the tattoo on his left arm was described as a flame pattern. Witnesses also recalled a scar on the mans's left cheek.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, you are asked to call Farmers Branch Police at 972-484-3620 and ask for the investigations department.