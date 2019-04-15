One man is dead after officers located him with apparent gunshot wounds in the driveway and front yard of an Arlington residence, police say.

Arlington police said they responded to the shooting call in the 600 block of Rosarita Road in South Arlington around 3:42 p.m. Monday.

The man found in the front of the house was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said the man would be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner after his family was notified.

The deadly shooting is the third in the city since Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at the Indian Creek apartment complex on Indian Creek Drive. Then, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting on East Park Row. The victim in that incident later died from his injuries.

Police said they had not made an arrest in the Rosarita Road shooting. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to call Homicide Det. Julia Hall at 817-459-5325.