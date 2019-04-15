Man, 40, Killed in Fatal Shooting in Arlington Sunday Night

Arlington police are investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot outside a business Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to a shooting along the 3200 block of E. Park Row at about 11:45 p.m. When officers arrived, the found a man on the ground in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man was an employee at the business and are working to figure out exactly what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Arlington police are also investigating a second fatal shooting that took place earlier in the evening, at about 9:30 p.m., less than a half of a mile away at the Indian Creek apartments. An arrest has been made in that case, though, at this point, police have not said whether the cases could be connected.