Police Chase, Standoff Closes I-35E in Denton County
Police Chase, Standoff Closes I-35E in Denton County

    A portion of southbound Interstate 35E was closed in Denton County after a police chase led to a standoff Wednesday morning.

    According to police, officers had been chasing the vehicle when it stopped on I-35E at Valley Ridge Road in Lewisville at about 9 a.m. The driver had refused to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

    It appeared all but one southbound lanes of I35E were closed as the situation unfolded.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed officers searching the suspect vehicle. It appeared the driver was in custody.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

