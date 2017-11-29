Police Chase, Standoff Closes I-35E in Denton County

A portion of southbound Interstate 35E was closed in Denton County after a police chase led to a standoff Wednesday morning. (Published 23 minutes ago)

According to police, officers had been chasing the vehicle when it stopped on I-35E at Valley Ridge Road in Lewisville at about 9 a.m. The driver had refused to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.



It appeared all but one southbound lanes of I35E were closed as the situation unfolded.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed officers searching the suspect vehicle. It appeared the driver was in custody.



