A man surrendered to officers after leading police on a chase in a pickup truck hauling a tanker trailer in Dallas and Denton counties Friday morning.



Video from Texas Sky Ranger at one point showed the truck driving the wrong way, heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Loop 12. The truck then headed west on Texas 114 in Las Colinas and Texas 121 in Grapevine.



About six officers were chasing the truck. Dallas police told NBC 5 they were able to communicate with the driver through his cellphone.

State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety joined the chase near Lewisville. At least once, a trooper could be seen shooting at the driver's tires.

The pickup came to a stop shortly after 10 a.m. in Corinth. The driver slowly climbed out of the front seat and put his hands in the air as troopers surrounded him with their guns drawn. He was handcuffed and detained moments later.



A dog seen on the driver's side window appeared to be unharmed.



It's not clear what prompted the pursuit and no further details were released.

