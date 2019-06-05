Six El Salvador Migrants Killed, Five Critically Hurt in Crash After Chase - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Six El Salvador Migrants Killed, Five Critically Hurt in Crash After Chase

Published 47 minutes ago

    Six El Salvador Migrants Killed, Five Critically Hurt in Crash After Chase
    Authorities in south Texas say six migrants from El Salvador have been killed and five critically injured when an SUV that earlier fled police crashed into a drainage ditch.

    Nueces County sheriff's Capt. Daniel Lorberau said police in Robstown, 220 miles southwest of Houston, pursued the SUV late Tuesday but then stopped the chase because of rain and wet roads.

    Two injured people found walking along a road early Wednesday told authorities of the crash.

    Lorberau said the SUV was traveling as fast as 50 mph when it crashed.

    Several people had to be extricated from the SUV and were taken to hospitals. In addition to the dead and critically injured, three others suffered lesser injuries.

    Police said the migrants were from El Salvador. No other details were immediately available.

