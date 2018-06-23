Plano Teens Help Rebuild Louisiana Community - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Plano Teens Help Rebuild Louisiana Community

By Randi Ayala - KTVE

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Plano Teens Help Rebuild Louisiana Community

    Over 100 high schoolers from Christ United Methodist Church in Plano have been in Louisiana fixing roofs, building wheelchair ramps, painting and doing whatever else they can do to help families in need. (Published 56 minutes ago)

    A Plano youth group has been hard at work this week fixing, repairing and changing the lives of residents in a Louisiana community they don't even know.

    "It really warms your heart when you see how thankful they are there are people out there who really do need your help," Susanna Stewart said.

    Over 100 high schoolers from Christ United Methodist Church in Plano have been in Bastrop and Mer Rouge, Louisiana fixing roofs, building wheelchair ramps, painting and doing whatever else they can do to help families in need.

    Read more from our Nexstar partner KTVE.

    Tiger Cub and Puppy Form Unlikely Friendship at Russian Zoo

    [NATL] Tiger Cub and Puppy Form Unlikely Friendship at Russian Zoo

    Cute alert! A rare friendship has formed between Taigan the tiger cub and Alabai the puppy at Vladivostok Zoo in Russia. A video published by the zoo shows the tiger cub and the puppy playing together inside a cage.

    (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices