Plano Man Killed After Vehicle Spring Smashes Through Windshield

A 57-year-old Plano man died Tuesday after a suspension spring flew off a commercial vehicle and smashed through his windshield, police say.

Officers found Paul Hoa Chau at about 2:15 p.m. along northbound U.S. 75 between 15th Street and Park Boulevard, police said.

Investigators say Chau had been driving a Toyota Camry when a suspension spring from another vehicle struck the hood of his car before crashing through the windshield, striking him. The Camry then struck the inside median wall before stopping in the grass.

Chau was pronounced deceased at a hospital, police said.

Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to 53 on Tuesday, days after it tore through Japan and left hundreds of thousands of homes wrecked, flooded or out of power. Hagibis caused more than 200 rivers to overflow when it hit the island nation on Saturday. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

Police said it was unclear whether the suspension spring was struck by another vehicle and sent airborne, or whether it detached from a vehicle without the driver's knowledge. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call investigators at 972-208-8055.