Plano Food Pantry to Serve Furloughed Federal Workers on Monday

Minnie's Food Pantry in Plano will offer hundreds of boxes of food to furloughed federal workers on Monday, MLK Jr. Day, Saturday, January 19, 2019.

In addition to furloughed federal workers, many have the day off Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

That's normally the case for one non-profit in Plano.

But not this year.

Instead, Minnie’s Food Pantry will open its doors to help feed furloughed federal workers.

Volunteers spent Saturday preparing 300 boxes of food for them.

“Every single day of the week we are open to serve, we see furloughed workers,” said Director Lynette Wellington.

Wellington said the Pantry served five furloughed workers on Saturday alone.

It isn’t just federal workers feeling the pinch.

Wellington says many clients aren’t receiving food stamps.

She says the Pantry served 1,700 people in two-and-a-half weeks in December. She says it’s served 1,200 people in 8 days in January.

Twenty-five new clients were served Saturday, she said.

The partial government shutdown is putting more on the Pantry’s plate, too.

“We are not government funded. We are community funded. We work with a budget just like every other non-profit does. Even though our budget was already set for the year, we ordered in additional food, we ordered in additional meat, we ordered additional drinks in order to be able to meet those who need help,” Wellington said.

The boxes of food, meat, milk, bread and vegetables will be given out Monday, MLK Jr. Day. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Federal workers should bring a zero-ed out paystub or a government id.

Minnie's Food Pantry is located at 3033 W Parker Rd #116, Plano, TX, 75023.

