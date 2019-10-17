Plano Fire-Rescue Fire Engineer Found Dead at McKinney Home

A Plano Fire-Rescue fire engineer was found dead in his home in McKinney Thursday morning.

Brent Cuba, 43, was scheduled to work at Plano's Fire Station 4, but he did not arrive by the department's 6:30 a.m. shift change. After attempts to contact him failed, a department employee went to Cuba's home, but his knocks on the door went unanswered.

The McKinney Police were called to Cuba's home, forced entry, and discovered Cuba's body. Cuba's body was transported to the Collin County Medical Examiner's office by Plano Fire-Rescue personnel for an autopsy.

Plano Fire-Rescue's Honor Guard and fire personnel will remain with his body in silent guard until his burial.

No foul play is suspected in Cuba's death.

Cuba began his career in the fire service in 2001 with the DeSoto Fire Department. He was hired as a firefighter by Plano Fire-Rescue in 2006 and was promoted to Fire Engineer in 2013.