A man was arrested after police found several live explosive devices in his car and his home in Pilot Point.

According to the Pilot Point Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots heard near the 11000 block of Fritcher Meadows on Friday at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Police say officers began to patrol the surrounding area. They discovered an occupied vehicle near the 12100 block of Elm Creek and began an investigation.

Officers conducted a cursory search of the interior of the vehicle and discovered what they believed to be improvised explosive devices, police say.

Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up. (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)

According to police, the City of Denton Bomb Squad responded to the scene and confirmed that two items found in the vehicle were live explosive devices before rendering them safe.

Police prepared a search warrant after their investigation revealed that additional explosive materials may have been present at the subject's residence, police say.

Pilot Point Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at the residence. Police say that they discovered that the front door was fitted with an electronic device designed to inflict injury upon entry.

ATF Bomb Technicians successfully entered the home and searched the home alongside Pilot Point police officers. No one was injured and no additional explosive materials were discovered.

The subject, identified as Ruendi Sanchez Juarez, 28, was arrested and booked at Denton County Jail on charges related to the possession of explosive materials.