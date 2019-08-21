Police in Richardson are investigating a deadly collision between a pedestrian and a pickup truck early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m. after the driver of a Toyota Tacoma heading north on North Plano Road struck a pedestrian in the crossing walk at the intersection of East Lookout Drive.

The pedestrian, identified as 55-year-old Eric Sneed, was walking eastbound in the crosswalk on East Lookout Drive on the south side of the intersection, police said.

Sneed died after being transported to a hospital by paramedics.

Video Shows Man Swinging Sword During Fla. Dispute

Police are looking for a man seen swinging a sword during an altercation in Florida over a trash pile. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

The driver of the Tacoma stopped at the scene and was not injured, police said. His identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation as of this writing, police said.