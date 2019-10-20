Paris Firefighter Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Loop 286

A firefighter from Paris, Texas is dead after a crash Sunday morning on Loop 286, the Paris Fire Department says.

Layton Slade Baker, 24, was a firefighter with the Paris Fire Department beginning in April 2017.

The Paris Fire Department said that officers responded to a motorcycle crash on the 3900 block of SE Loop 286. After the single vehicle crash, Baker died from his injuries.

"He was an excellent firefighter, always striving to better himself both professionally and as a person," the Paris Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Slade loved life and was always smiling, yet he was the first to offer help to anyone who needed it. He had a true servant's heart. No matter whether you were lucky enough to either know Slade on a personal basis or had met him in passing, he left a lasting impression on all."

The Paris Fire Department has stationed an honor guard to remain with Baker's body until his funeral.