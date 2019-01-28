Parents of 3-Year-Old Sherin Mathews Expected in Court Today

The parents of Sherin Mathews, the Richardson toddler found dead in a culvert in 2017, are both expected in court today.

Sini is accused of leaving 3-year-old Sherin, a child she and her husband adopted from an orphanage in India, home alone the night before Sherin was reported missing. Sherin’s body was discovered two weeks later in a culvert near the couple’s home.

Last week, her attorneys asked the judge to reduce her bond from $100,00 to $2,500. The typical recommended bond amount for the charge of “child abandonment” is $2,500. The judge denied the request.

Sherin Mathews’ adoptive mother, Sini Mathews, has petitioned to have her trial separated from her estranged husband, Wesley Mathews. Wesley is accused of capital murder in the death of 3-year-old Sherin.

Judge Denies Bond Reduction for Sini Mathews

A bond reduction hearing is scheduled Thursday for Sini Mathews, the mother of a 3-year-old Richardson girl found dead in a culvert in October 2017. The hearing had originally been set for last week, but Mathews’ attorneys requested more time to get witnesses to speak on behalf of their client. (Published Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019)

Sini Mathews’ case hearing is set for 8:30 a.m.