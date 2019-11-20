Live video from a Texas Department of Transportation camera will appear in the player above.

A dump truck spilled debris across Interstate 30 in West Fort Worth after overturning Wednesday morning.

The truck crashed along westbound I-30 at Green Oaks Road, near Ridgmar Mall.

Video from a Texas Department of Transportation camera showed all but one westbound lane closed with traffic building past Bryant Irvin Road.

A MedStar EMS spokesman said one injured person was being rescued from the truck.

No further details were immediately available.

It's not clear when the freeway will reopen.

