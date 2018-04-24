Outpouring of Support for Dallas Police on Social Media

In the wake of the death of one officer, killed in the line of duty near a Home Depot in northeast Dallas, there's been an outpouring of support on social media.
Praying for the two @DallasPD officers who were critically injured earlier during a shooting. pic.twitter.com/xCTDo1mgUY We invite you to join us in prayer for the @DallasPD officers and civilian who were shot today. May their families and fellow officers feel our support. �� pic.twitter.com/CDzcblfXDp Prayers to officers and their families for God’s grace Sending thoughts and prayers to the @DallasPD officers shot while serving to protect and keep our communities safe #DallasStronghttps://t.co/UrFJiG2I89 Please pray for my blue family. #prayers#BackTheBlue Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dallas Police department Sending our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters in Dallas @DallasPD Please join me praying for @DallasPD officers and their families. https://t.co/M37o5w0gjh Our thoughts are with our friends in Dallas, as we pray for @DallasPD. Spoke with @Mike_Rawlings and offered #FortWorth’s support. Prayers for our colleagues @DallasPD.
We are all in this fight together.@DallasPDpic.twitter.com/u4ByisQwoK
Praying for the two @DallasPD officers who were critically injured earlier during a shooting. pic.twitter.com/xCTDo1mgUY— Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) April 24, 2018
We invite you to join us in prayer for the @DallasPD officers and civilian who were shot today. May their families and fellow officers feel our support. �� pic.twitter.com/CDzcblfXDp— Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) April 24, 2018
Prayers to officers and their families for God’s grace— Chief David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) April 24, 2018
Sending thoughts and prayers to the @DallasPD officers shot while serving to protect and keep our communities safe #DallasStronghttps://t.co/UrFJiG2I89— Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) April 24, 2018
Please pray for my blue family. #prayers#BackTheBlue— Melinda Gutierrez (@MelindaDPD) April 24, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dallas Police department
Sending our thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters in Dallas @DallasPD— Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) April 24, 2018
Please join me praying for @DallasPD officers and their families. https://t.co/M37o5w0gjh— Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) April 24, 2018
Our thoughts are with our friends in Dallas, as we pray for @DallasPD. Spoke with @Mike_Rawlings and offered #FortWorth’s support.— Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) April 24, 2018
Prayers for our colleagues @DallasPD.— dartmedia (@dartmedia) April 24, 2018