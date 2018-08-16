One Person Dead After Small Plane Crash in Wise County

One person is dead after a small plane crashed at the Rhome Meadows Airport in Wise County, according to DPS officials on-scene.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Texas State Troopers have confirmed to NBC 5 that the pilot of the plane died at the scene. A male passenger was flown to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. Two children who were also on-board were both transported to Cook Children's Hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time.

Investigators say the crash involved a Cessna 172 plane and that the pilot was trying to take off from the grass runway, and crashed at the end of the runway.

Honda Odyssey Tops Minivan Crash Test List

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released new crash ratings for minivans. (Published Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018)

Crews from the FAA are now headed to the scene to investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board has also been notified.

