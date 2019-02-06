One Injured in Scaffolding Collapse in Downtown Fort Worth

Mark Bates shared the photo on the left, showing a worker hanging from a ledge after a scaffolding collapse in downtown Fort Worth, Feb. 6, 2019. Alondra Guadalupe shared the ground photo, right.

One person has been injured when scaffolding collapsed outside of a building in downtown Fort Worth.

The incident took place outside a building along W. 2nd Street between Throckmorton and Houston streets.

A photograph obtained by NBC 5 shows a construction worker, who was tethered to the building, holding on to a ledge from six stories above ground.

Officials told NBC 5 one person was hospitalized in critical condition and two others were treated and released at the scene.

It's not clear if the injured were workers or people walking below.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.