Christopher Jack, 26, was arrested for DWI on Aug. 18. He was a Richland Hills police officer and has since resigned.

A Richland Hills police officer was arrested for DWI just 10 days after he was sworn-in to the department, officials said.

Christopher Jack, 26, was arrested back in August and was immediately placed on administrative leave.

He bonded out of jail soon after, then resigned.

Jack was hired by the department in February. He was sworn-in Aug. 8, arrested Aug. 18 and resigned Aug. 20.