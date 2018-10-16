Off Duty Firefighters Help Trapped Motorist Escape

In a split second, Lewisville resident Aaron Yribe realized he’d lost control of his car Monday afternoon, hydroplaning off the Sam Rayburn Tollway, Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

In a split second, Lewisville resident Aaron Yribe realized he’d lost control of his car Monday afternoon, hydroplaning off the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

"I was sliding completely sideways through the median in between the north bound and south bound traffic,” Yribe said.

Yribe’s car would hit the guardrail before coming to a stop but the bent doors and deployed airbags prevented Yribe from getting out.

“As soon as I stopped I tried to get out of my driver’s side door, it didn’t work,” Yribe said.

Beneath his car, the gas tank had begun to leak and Yribe says he could smell the leaking fuel. Meanwhile, two passing motorists had stopped to help, men that Yribe says would later identify themselves as off duty firefighters.

“I was lucky that they were there," he said.

The two firefighters cut loose the airbags and helped him escape out the back window. Yribe and his girlfriend now hope to track them down to say thank you.

"As soon as he said that I was like two off duty firefighters helped you, and he's like yeah, I was like wow I want to find them and do something for them to say thank you,” Emily Power said.