Notables Share Thoughts on Texas Icon H. Ross Perot

Notables including former presidents, business leaders and others share their thoughts on H. Ross Perot, a Texas entrepreneurial icon who died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 89.

Ross Perot, the ground-breaking businessman and loving husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, surrounded by his devoted family. He was 89 years old. In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action. A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors. Ross Perot will be deeply missed by all who loved him. He lived a long and honorable life.Perot famiy statement

With the city and the nation, we at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science mourn the passing of Ross Perot, a Texas giant, just as we celebrate his life among us. Mr. Perot was an engineer at heart. He saw in this Museum a way to make STEM education accessible and appealing to children at the critical period when capturing their imagination and confidence establishes their trajectory into science and technology. He wanted for this city and state an educated, innovative workforce and saw the Perot Museum of Nature and Science as one expression of that. For that, we remain grateful. Mr. Perot enlivened the Museum with his generous and caring spirit and served as an example of kindness, compassion, and innovation. His legacy as leader, independent thinker, technological trailblazer and American patriot will endure and continue to serve as inspiration in fulfilling our mission. Our heartfelt thoughts are with the entire Perot family at this time.Dr. Linda Silver, CEO of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Ross and Margot Perot, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2006.

Photo credit: Perot Family

I've always had the utmost respect for Ross Perot, for his patriotism, love of country, and extraordinary commitment to our veterans. I send my deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who loved and admired him.Vice President Al Gore

Ross Perot in the Naval Academy, 1949-1957.

Photo credit: Perot Family

Ross Perot was an incredible individual, patriot, entrepreneur and visionary business leader. He was understimated much of his life and leaves behind a larger than life legacy. He epitomized all that is great about America. Humble beginnings and a great work ethic are stepping stones to incredible success.T. Boone Pickens, capitalist

Ross Perot exemplified what it means to be a Texan and an American. Born into extreme poverty, he rose up to become one our nation’s most successful entrepreneurs and an exemplar of the American dream. More importantly, however, Ross Perot was a devoted husband, family man, and servant of God. His charitable work and his support of the United States Military and its veterans will forever be remembered. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering one of the Lone Star State’s greatest sons and keep him and his family in their prayers.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Ross Perot in front of the EDS building (1960s).

Photo credit: Perot Family

Jan and I extend our deepest condolences to the Perot family. Ross Perot, Sr. was a great Texan, a great patriot, a legendary entrepreneur and a friend. He was a man of faith and a U.S. Navy veteran whose life exemplified the American dream. His grit, his ingenuity and his fearless and courageous spirit will inspire Texans and all Americans for generations to come.Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Nancy Ann and I were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of our good friend, Ross Perot, Sr. We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife, Margot and their children Ross, Jr., Nancy, Suzanne, Carolyn and Catherine and all of their many grandchildren. Ross Perot Sr. was a brilliant and visionary businessman, ahead of his time in the establishment of EDS. His legacy of loyalty to the United States of America is legendary. He will be missed ,not just by his family ,but by his many friends throughout the world.Ray L. Hunt, Dallas businessman

Just learned of death of H. Ross Perot at age 89. He was a brilliant businessman, a true American patriot, and a generous philanthropist. From humble start in Texarkana, USA he lived and proved the American Dream. Condolences to his wonderful family.Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas

We have lost a true Dallas icon. Ross Perot was a veteran, successful businessman, and philanthropist who spent his life working hard to make our city, state, and country better. He personified the American dream and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ross Perot, Sr., a visionary who left his mark on our state and nation. Mr. Perot was a trailblazer who saw Fort Worth’s potential and invested heavily in our city through numerous economic development endeavors. Above all, Mr. Perot was a patriot who selflessly served our country in many capacities. Mr. Perot will be missed, but his legacy will continue to positively impact Fort Worth and change lives for the better. We extend our condolences to the entire Perot family as they mourn the loss of an incredible husband, father and grandfather.Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

We mourn the loss of extraordinary, courageous patriot and entrepeneur Ross Perot, family friend, who died at age 89. Thinking of his loved ones.Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief, Forbes Media

Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to Ross Perot. In his 89 years on earth, he lived the American dream to the fullest. Ross is a Texas legend. He will be remembered as an outstanding entrepreneur, philanthropist, and dedicated husband and father. Ross fought for what he believed in & his national grassroots movement changed politics forever. Heidi & I send heartfelt prayers & condolences to his wife Margot and the entire Perot family as they grieve the loss of a loving husband, father & grandfather. May he rest in peace.U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)