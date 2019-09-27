Northbound Lanes of SH 360 Blocked, Possible Fire Truck on Fire

Live video from TxDOT will appear in the player above.



Breaking news from NBC 5. Several lanes of the northbound side of SH 360 in Grand Prairie are currently blocked due to a vehicle fire.

There are several reports that a fire truck is on fire, but so far that has not been confirmed by officials.

All but one lane is currently blocked, making traffic slow in the area.

We have reached out to the Grand Prairie police department for more information. The public information officer is on the way to the scene and will update us when more information becomes available.

