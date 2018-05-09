North Texas Schools Top National Rankings

Two schools in the Dallas Independent School District continue to earn top spots on the 2018 Best High Schools state and national rankings, according to U.S. News & World Report. The Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented and Gifted at Townview Center (TAG) is named the second best high school in Texas and No. 11 in the nation.

Dallas’ School of Science and Engineering, which is also at Townview, placed No. 3 in the state and No. 13 in the nation. Both schools have a 100 percent graduation rate.

In total, 17 Dallas ISD schools were recognized in the magazine’s list of Texas Best High Schools. But other North Texas cities were recognized, too.

Imagine International Academy of North Texas in McKinney is ranked No. 8 in Texas and #49 in the country.

Westlake Academy Charter School came in at #13 in Texas and No.79 in the country.

Irving and Arlington made the list too: Irving’s Uplift Education-North Hills Prep High School ranked 27th within Texas, while Arlington’s Uplift Summit International High School ranked 28th.