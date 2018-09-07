Clarence Fink is a regular at AT&T Stadium. But not for Dallas Cowboys' games. He goes after the games for the leftovers.
"I can't stand to see good food go to waste," Fink said. "A lot of hungry people are going to get food."
Fink has collected stadium food donations for 20 years. He started with the food left over from Texas Rangers games.
"I get thousands and thousands of hot dogs after a Wednesday night game," Fink said smiling.
He then recruited the Cowboys to donate their concession leftovers.
"I think that man has a heart in him that is enough for 10 men," said Tate Lewis, concessions managers for Legends Hospitality, which provides food service to AT&T Stadium.
Fink brings his bounty to Mission Arlington, which distributes food to more than 300 satellite locations in Arlington and Fort Worth.
"I love Clarence Fink," said Tillie Bergin, who runs Mission Arlington. "That's how he serves, because he's a real servant."
Fink is a retired electrical engineer with a broad smile, an infectious laugh, and energy that belies his years. "I was 90 years old on Feb. 4," Fink said.
He grew up on a farm during the Great Depression, and worked to keep food on his family's table. "I knew what it was to have to work hard for a living."
"I will say, that generation understands consistency, doing what they say they're going to do, loving regardless of circumstances, and going the extra mile when nobody else goes with you," Bergin said. "Our prayer has always been that when people leave this place, they know they've been in the presence of the Lord, and he adds to that."
Service and faith aren't just a retirement plan for Fink, they define who he is. From service to family, to service to country, to serving his community.
"It makes me feel like I'm doing the Lord's will," Fink said through tears. He said he'll keep doing it "as long as I'm able".