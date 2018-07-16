North Texas Cities Among the Best for First-Time Home Buyers - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Cities Among the Best for First-Time Home Buyers

By Julian Esparza

Published 2 hours ago

    July is one of the top months for home sales and nearly 40% of 2017’s single-family home purchases were made by first-time buyers. WalletHub has released a list of best and worst cities for first-time home buyers.

    The data set ranges from housing affordability to real-estate tax rate to property-crime.

    Two North Texas cities landed a spot in the top 10 list for best cities for first-time home buyers.

    Best Cities for First-Time Home Buyers
    1. Broken Arrow, OK
    2. Tampa, FL
    3. Centennial, CO
    4. Boise, ID
    5. Grand Rapids, MI
    6. Thornton, CO
    7. Frisco, TX
    8. McKinney, TX
    9. Cary, NC
    10. Gilbert, AZ

    Cities coming in at the bottom of the list tended to have a higher cost of living.

    Worst Cities for First-Time Home Buyers
    291. Anchorage, AK
    292. Newark, NJ
    293. Elizabeth, NJ
    294. Miami Beach, FL
    295. Oakland, CA
    296. San Mateo, CA
    297. San Francisco, CA
    298. Flint, MI
    299. Detroit, MI
    300. Berkeley, CA

    To view the full report and your city’s rank, click here.




