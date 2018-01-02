North Texans Turning Cargo Containers Into Homes

A container home community coming to McKinney will provide affordable housing in an area seeing home prices soar. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

Move over tiny homes, there is a new housing trend for 2018: Shipping containers.

From Fort Worth, to Dallas to McKinney, unwanted shipping containers are being converted into homes.

Allen Mederos built two container homes in west Fort Worth a year and a half ago.

They’re made of four cargo containers, stacked two by two.

How to Get Financially Fit in the New Year

The new year is a time for many Americans to get a wakeup call about their finances. According to a new study, the number of people planning to ring in the new year with a financial resolution has actually fallen from last year. And joining us to talk about that is Brad Kniff of Fidelity Investments. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

He rents them and uses them for work.

“There's a sustainable aspect that we thought was cool so you can use old containers that have no other use,” Mederos said.

In north Fort Worth, a new colorful office complex is being built entirely from shipping containers.

In Dallas, there’s a luxury 3700 square foot luxury container home.

Coming soon in McKinney will be the first container home community in North Texas.

The North Collin County Habitat for Humanity is behind the project called Cotton Groves.

Golden Globes' Best Television Show Nominations

See the 2018 Golden Globes nominations for Best Television Show. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)

It will consist of 35 town-homes made up of four containers each.

Each house includes three bedrooms, two baths, plus a balcony and garage.

They’re ideal in an area seeing housing prices stack up.

“There’s just no one building in that price range that people can afford so you know, we're able to come under $150,000 and make it affordable for the families,” Haiduk-Cox said.

Cotton Groves will be located on Bumpas Street and Fitzhugh in east McKinney.

Developers expect to break ground in May.

YouTube Star Apologizes for Video of Apparent Suicide