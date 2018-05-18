North Texans Airlines Top Award Availability Survey - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Vigil for Santa Fe School Shooting
logo_dfw_2x
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

North Texans Airlines Top Award Availability Survey

By Wayne Carter

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    North Texans Airlines Top Award Availability Survey

    Dallas-based Southwest won first place for having the most seats available for the least amount of frequent flyer miles. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Many of us have a favorite airline or two that we fly, perhaps even a credit card linked to an airline to get miles. When you go to book a seat, sometimes if can be hard to actually find one.

    A survey from the group IdeaWorks measures how easy it is to get a ticket using the lowest amount of awards miles.

    Dallas-based Southwest won first place for having the most seats available for the least amount of miles.

    When counting only U.S. airlines, JetBlue was number two and Fort Worth-based American Airlines came in at number three.

    Survivor of Santa Fe HS Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

    [NATL] Survivor of Santa Fe High School Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

    Dakota Shrader, a student from Santa Fe High School, describes what happened when shots were fired during her morning history class. Multiple people died during the shooting.

    (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

    Southwest was number one last year as well but this is a huge improvement for American which has been near the bottom of the survey for several years.

    American's management promised frequent flyers they would do better and this year they came through.

    "I'm in a top elite tier on American Airlines, I was having a hard time finding seats and if that's the case that's great for everybody,” said Onur Inanoglu.

    ONLINE: Full airline survey

    Do you have a story idea? We want to hear from you! Fill out the complaint form on the NBC 5 Responds page or call 844-5RESPND, (844) 573-7763. More #NBC5Responds archive here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices