Reports of an armed person outside a Dallas elementary school were mistaken, Dallas ISD police say.



Police said around 11:30 Friday morning a student called 911 and said he was being threatened and that someone shot at him.



Officers arrived at EB Comstock Middle School along the 7000 block of Hodde Street and determined no shots had been fired and no one was armed.



Police detained two people. Dallas ISD Police say an 18-year-old will be cited for trespassing, but they don’t expect any criminal charges.



Police say today’s events stem from something that happened Thursday.



The school was placed on lock down during the investigation and remained that way for a couple of hours.



The investigation is ongoing.