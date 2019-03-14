Drivers be warned. Irving police, as well as many other agencies in North Texas, are implementing their DWI No-Refusal operation for Saint Patrick's Day weekend.

The operation will start Saturday at 7 p.m. and will end Sunday at 5 a.m.

Irving will utilize the no-refusal approach which means, anyone arrested under the suspicion of a DWI will only be offered a blood test -- not a breathalyzer test.

If anyone refuses a blood test, they will be subject to arrest.

The Irving Police Department encourages drivers to "Plan While You Can" to avoid the consequences of impaired driving.