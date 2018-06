Drivers got to ride along the newly opened 360 Tollway for the first time this weekend, Sunday, May 13, 2018.

New York Avenue under the 360 Tollway will be closed on June 22 from 7 a.m. to p.m.

The tollway will remain open, but New York Avenue will undergo pavement striping.

Eastbound New York Avenue will be detoured to Debbie-Ragland; the westbound route should detour to Webb Lynn-Lynn Creek.