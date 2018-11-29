New Selena Bag to Be Released Soon

Selena fans: H-E-B is releasing a new bag featuring the Queen of Tejano music.

The second-edition reusable bag will be available starting Dec. 6. It will be sold at all H-E-B locations in Texas, as well as Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores (near the Houston-area), starting at 6 a.m. or when the store opens.

The bag also will be available online exclusively here. They will not be available for purchase from Central Market, HEB.com or through H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery.

In a press release, the company said the bags are reusable and are made out of 100 percent recycled materials. The environmentally-friendly bag will cost $2 each. Don’t prepare to buy a haul of these bags, however, because sales will be limited to two bags per person.

While more bags were made this time compared to first-edition Selena bag, they will be available in limited quantities and while supplies last.

The tote with purple handle features color photos of the pop star alongside the word “Siempre” (Always) and her signature. Each side also showcases quotes from the Grammy award-winning singer.

Earlier this year, H-E-B released the first-edition Selena bag, which sold out in minutes.