A new app in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD could help teachers and staff have a safer environment.

The safety and security app, called Smart Button, will available for all employees for the start of this school year. The panic button app, available for mobile and desktop, helps shorten the response time to a crisis in comparison to traditional 911 methods, the district said in a statement.

When activated, the Smart Button can connect triage teams and/or law enforcement in real-time during a crisis. It can be used in the event of an active shooter, medical condition, fire and/or weather emergency situation.

"We are always looking to expand initiatives in school safety and security for students, faculty and staff. The Smart Button® provides an additional layer to complement our current safety procedures and technologies in place," said Dr. John Chapman, Superintendent of Schools.

The ability to notify the districts' 3,000+ employees with real-time communications "makes all the difference in saving lives," the district said.