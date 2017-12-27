New Dollar General Distribution Center Will Bring 400 Jobs

Dollar General announced plans Wednesday to open the state’s second distribution center in Longview, about 130 miles east of Dallas, which will bring 400 jobs to the area.

The distribution center will serve about 1,000 retail locations throughout Texas and the southeast.

Authorities at the general store chain say factors that were considered for choosing a location included the local business environment, local workforce and the availability of local and state economic incentives.

"Texas' dynamic and booming economy is attracting new businesses every day, and we are honored to welcome Dollar General's new distribution center to Longview as the latest example," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. "I am proud that companies like Dollar General continue to invest in our top-notch workforce, and I am excited about this partnership and the positive impact it will have on the Longview community."

Construction should begin in early 2018 pending required of permits and development approvals.

Dollar General opened its first Texas distribution center in San Antonio in 2016.

The company didn’t include when or where job seekers can apply for the new facility.

To search for Dollar General careers, go here.