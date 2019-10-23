Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue, is located in the Fort Worth’s Cultural District adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus. The city's newest attraction opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Fort Worth city leaders announced Dickies Arena would be hosting the 2020 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, the last stop for Olympic hopefuls who hope to make the team at the Olympic trials.

"This is an exciting day in Fort Worth to be able to welcome U.S. Gymnastics to Cowtown," Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. "This is a big one."

The competition will be the first gymnastics championship held in Fort Worth, and the fourth to be held in the state of Texas.

"I'm kind of jealous that I'm not going to get to compete in this arena. Maybe I should just break out my leotard," Carly Patterson Caldwell joked. The former Olympic Gold-Medalist was at Dickies Arena for the announcement

"I know that our Texas fans are just going to completely pack the place and it's going to be an awesome event," she said.

The city estimates 30,000 visitors will travel to the U.S. Gymnastics Championship, bringing in an estimated economic impact of more than $5 million.

Price thinks it's just the beginning of getting more events to come to Fort Worth.

"I think it makes it more attractive," Price said. "I think people look and go, 'Oh, U.S. Gymnastics? They're gonna be there? Why don't we take a look at it?'"

The U.S. Gymnastics Championship will be held at Dickies Arena June 4 though June 7.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials are June 25 through June 28 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan, and will be aired on NBC 5.