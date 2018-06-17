New Dallas ISD Trustee Has an Appetite for Change

Dallas Independent School District has a new board member and he could play a major role when it comes to school funding and your taxes. Attorney Justin Henry ran away with Saturday's runoff election, defeating incumbent Bernadette Nutall with 67 percent of the vote. (Published 4 minutes ago)

One day after his big win, Justin Henry said he's really looking forward to setting policy. He now has a seat at the table and an appetite for change.

Dallas ISD’s newest trustee is a father, an attorney, and a former teacher. Armed with a master's degree in education, Henry said he's ready to get to work for Dallas.

"When we talk about community engagement, where there are these big discussions happening with the board or the media, or city council, we need to make sure that our community is fully informed about what that means, how that impacts them, the positive and the negative," said Henry, who will represent District 9.

Thanks to his grassroots campaign, he beat nine-year incumbent Bernadette Nutall. She helped block a tax-ratification election to increase funding for school programs. Henry could be the swing vote to put it on the ballot.

"What we do know is we're not going to get help from Austin, so we really have to buckle up locally. But if we're really invested in our schools, we have to ask ourselves you know, are our kids worth 13 cents?" he said.

The 13-cent per $100 hike would bring Dallas to the cap allowed by state law. Henry said it's not just teacher pay - he'd love to tackle more.

"If it does get approved, I really want racial equity money in there, meaning the schools that have the highest needs, get more resources," Henry said.

But what he wants the most is involvement in the conversation.

"Right now we have to look at our kids and their needs and make a decision in our community what we're willing to do for our public schools here," he said.

For the upcoming school year, DISD will have to give about $60 million dollars in tax money back to the state, because it's now a property wealthy "recapture" district. That's an added challenge Henry will face on the board of trustees. He'll serve a three-year term.

