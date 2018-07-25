Drivers in Fort Worth, Hurst and North Richland Hills will soon see lane closures and possible delays as the East Loop Interstate 820 project begins this week.

Nightly lane closures will take place during off-peak hours. This will happen in both directions nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Most lanes will remain open during peak-use hours.

The $174 million project will hopefully relieve some of the bottleneck congestion. Crews will reconstruct the existing roadway, build additional lanes in each direction, replace the Trinity River Bridges and create new direct connectors to and from Texas 121.



The estimated competition date is 2022.