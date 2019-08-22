Neighbor, Family React to Arrest in Lower Greenville Murder

Dallas police say surveillance video and fingerprints led detectives to the man they say murdered a young woman on her way to celebrate her 22nd birthday in Lower Greenville.

Sara Hudson's body was later found in a burning vehicle Monday evening.

Before being escorted into the Dallas County Jail overnight, Glen Richter was at home in Mesquite.

His next door neighbor was too and recalls hearing a commotion outside.

"I went outside to figure out what's going on and the police were telling me: 'sir, get back inside, go back inside.' I was like: 'Oh my God, what's going on,'" said Leon Sanders. "Police they came out and surrounded the house. The SWAT team had all their guns out and they requested three or four times for him to come out on the loud speaker but he never would come out."

Sanders says police forced their way in after Richter refused to come out.

"They eventually stormed the house front and back and apprehended him and crime scene came in and they were doing all kinds of fingerprinting and searching for fingerprints," he said.

It is fingerprints and surveillance video, detectives say, helped lead them to Richter in the murder of Hudson.

Surveillance video obtained from a nearby business captured Hudson in a parking lot.

She exits the vehicle "before the suspect approaches her and forces her back inside the vehicle," states the affidavit for arrest warrant.

Detectives analyzed the video and noticed the man had touched the driver’s side door and the rear driver's side door and used the lifted fingerprints on the vehicle to identify Richter as the suspect in the murder.

The police documents do not detail whether Richter set the car on fire.

"Evil incarnate. I mean to imagine my beautiful niece having to spend her last moments in life with such a monster," said Angela Aragon.

Aragon had been anxiously waiting to see her niece's accused killer.

"I had a hard time viewing his photo, especially wrapped in a bath sheet or a towel, naked from the waist up. He's a filthy beast," she said of Richter.

A memorial service for Hudson is planned for Monday, Aug. 26, in Dallas.

In Mesquite, Sanders is looking back at the man he called neighbor for several years.

"Just down to earth person. 'How you doing? Everything going ok?' He offered to mow my yard a couple times," said Sanders. "I'd never imagine if you told me he'd do something like that."

Richter is charged with capital murder. The 49-year-old is being held on $1 million bond. Online jail records don't indicate whether Richter has an attorney to answer the charges.

Richter does not have a criminal background other than a 2007 assault case that was dismissed.

Hudson had started work at Schneider trucking company. The company released the following statement:

"We're saddened by the shocking and tragic loss of a Schneider associate from our Dallas brokerage office. We are cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the associate’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time."