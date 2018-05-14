NES Classic Making a Comeback..... Again

Nintendo just announced that the NES Classic will hit store shelves again on June 29.

The renovated console that comes pre-loaded with 30 classic games first was released back in 2016. It was an instant hit and flew off store shelves. Nintendo then announced that it was discontinuing the console, squashing all hope for anyone still hunting for one.

Well... Nintendo is back at it and playing with our emotions again.

The company tweeted out on Sunday night that the NES Classic edition will return to store shelves on June 29 and the system is expected to be available through the end of the year.

Nintendo also mentioned the SNES Classic in the same tweet, indicating that system will also be available through the end of the year.

So, if you never found one of these elusive gaming consoles the first time around, it looks like you are in luck. Just make sure you clear your calendar on June 29 so you can grab one of the first ones off the truck.

