NBC 5’s Reading With You Book of the Week: ‘Not Norman’

This week's featured book is "Not Norman: A Goldfish Story" by Kelly Bennett.

The book, perfect for Kindergarten to 1st grade students, takes us on a journey with Norman the Goldfish. He wasn’t what his new owner had in mind. Norman’s owner wanted a different kind of pet, one that could run and catch or maybe play chase, not just swim. He didn’t want Norman. But when that little boy tried to trade Norman for a "good pet," things don’t go as he planned.

NBC 5’s Reading With You is a 9-week reading initiative encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide."

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.