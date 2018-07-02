Local broadcast marketing professionals were recognized at the 2018 PromaxBDA Local Station Summit Awards held at the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas on June 28. NBC owned and affiliate TV stations plus CSN Chicago took home a total of 27 PromaxBDA Local Station Summit Awards. Nine awards were presented to NBC owned stations in three markets while Skycastle, the NBC and Telemundo Owned Stations Group in-house marketing and production company received one award. NBC affiliate stations in 11 markets won a total of 16 awards. CSN Chicago received one gold award in the “General Branding/Image: Station Image” category.

NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS) won four silver awards and three gold awards including a gold in the “General Branding/ Image Campaign – Large Market” category. NBC 4 New York (WNBC) received a silver award in the “Outdoor/Environmental/ Transit Ad” category for “This is TV Now.” In addition, NBC 5 Chicago (WMAQ) won a silver award in the “Public Service Announcement” category for “NBC Chicago Neighborhood Heroes.” Skycastle received a gold award in the “On-Air Commercial Advertisement” category for their EPSON advertisement “Meet Hank.”

NBC affiliate stations won seven gold and nine silver awards. NBC affiliate station in Buffalo (WGRZ) won three awards including a gold award in the “General Branding/Image Campaign-Small Market,” while KARE in Minneapolis won three awards including gold in the “Live event Spot” category. WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina won a gold award in the “Unscripted/Non-Fiction/Reality Program Spot” category. NBC affiliate WOAI in San Antonio took home a silver award in the “Sound Design” category for “Trouble Shooters.”

CSN Chicago was honored with one gold award in the category “General Branding/Image Station Image” for “We are Timeless.”

"Our brand directors work year round to produce campaigns that represent their markets and connects with their audiences," said Therese Gamba, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Acquired Programming, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. "We appreciate the recognition granted to our stations and Skycastle for the commitment to their communities and creative work. Also, we congratulate CSN Chicago and all NBC affiliates for their well-deserved awards."





The following is a complete list of the winners for NBC stations, Skycastle and CSN Chicago:

GOLD

KXAS – General Branding/Image Campaign - Large Market: “NBC 5 Today”

KXAS – Funniest Promo: KXAS WeatherRate

KXAS – Weather Promotional Spot: KXAS WeatherRate

WGRZ – General Branding/Image Campaign – Small Market: “WGRZ OYS Original Report”

WGRZ – Best Voice Over Performance: “WGRZ I Am Sunshine”

KING – Program specific Promo – News: “K5 Morning”

KARE – Best Use of Social Media to Promote a Program or Series: “Veteran Care Infographic”

WRAL – Unscripted/Non-Fiction/ Reality Program Spot: WRAL-Searching for a Fix

WESH – Set design: “WESH Orlando Florida” by Devlin Design Group

KGW – Public Service Announcement: “KGW Great Toy Drive”

CSN Chicago – General Branding/Image: Station Image: “We are Timeless”

SILVER

KXAS – General Branding/Image: News Station Image: “Texas Connects Us 3.0”

KXAS – Image Promo – News: “NBC 5 Today”

KXAS – Copywriting: “Weather Convoy”

KXAS – Music or Instrumental Theme with or Without Vocals: “Texas Connects Us 3.0”

WNBC – Outdoor/Environmental/Transit Ad: “This is TV Now”

WMAQ – Public Service Announcement: “NBC Chicago Neighborhood Heroes”

WGRZ – General Branding/ Image: News Station Image – Small Market: “WGRZ OYS Original Report”

WDSU-TV – General Branding/ Image Station Image: “METV New Orleans Rockin’ Dopsie Intro”

WDSU-TV – On-Air consumer Tie-In Promo: “WDSU Making 300, New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration”

KARE – Live Event Spot: “All My Friends”

KARE – Theme With or Without Vocals: “All My Friends”

WOOD TV – Best Use of Social Media to Promote a Program or Series: “WOOD TV Social”

KFOR-TV – Best use of Design: “Moving 4ward”

WOAI – Sound Design: “Trouble Shooters”

KPRC – Set Design: “KPRC Houston News Set” by Wrightset Design, 2020 Exhibits, fabrication, av design services, integration

Skycastle – On-air Commercial Advertisement: EPSON: “Meet Hank.”

