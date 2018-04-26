NBC 5 Sponsors Youth Baseball Tournament to Fight Cancer

NBC 5 is again partnering with Baseball Nation to host a youth baseball tournament to raise money to fight cancer.

Last year's youth baseball tournament focused on children like Jack Burke, who is battling neurofibromatosis.

Photo credit: Burke Family

Last year I shared a personal story about how I became involved. We focused on neurofibromatosis and the Children’s Tumor Foundation, but this year, CTF is back and we’re making the event even bigger and better.

Former Rangers Pitcher Derek Holland and his 60’6” Foundation is on board. They offer direct financial support to charities dedicated to advancing the research and care for debilitating pediatric diseases.





Sports Radio 105.3 the Fan is also lending their support to the event, which runs May 5-6.

Please help support this great cause an get your team signed up today. Go to baseballnationtx.com for more information.