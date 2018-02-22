NBC 5 Pays Off $2 Million in Medical Debt for North Texans

Whether you're insured or uninsured, medical debt shows no mercy. It's a financial epidemic that has claimed more than 64 million Americans, and that number keeps going up. But NBC 5 has found a solution, one that is going to help thousands of people in North Texas. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

Whether you're insured or uninsured, medical debt shows no mercy. It's a financial epidemic that has claimed more than 64 million Americans, and that number keeps going up.

NBC 5 has found a solution; one that is going to help thousands of people in North Texas.



The Thomson family, now living with relatives, was unable to finish the home they started because of medical debt.

"We weren't financially recovered from the first battle when the second battle hit," she said.

Katie's parents would not allow the bills destroy the family. And Katie refused to let her health slow things down.

"One of the first things Katie said when she was diagnosed was, 'dad you can't stop building.' So, he kept building," Thomson said.

The Thompsons have made it their mission to finish what they started, but the bills -- they're still coming.

"I don't prioritize it like I do getting on with our lives," Thomson explained.

"For I know the plans I have for you says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future," Katie said, while reading scripture from the Bible. "It's basically saying that God's plans might not seem like they're going to help you or going to lead you the right way, but they are cause he works in kind of weird ways," she explained.

An estimated 17 percent of adults in America are struggling to pay debt, just like the Thompsons. It's a critical situation and can sometimes mean life or death.

So today, NBC 5 is doing something about it. NBC 5 has partnered with the non-profit organization RIP Medical Debt. The organization takes debt that has gone to collections and erases it with financial help from donors.

NBCUniversal, NBC 5's parent company, is making a donation — enough to forgive $2 million in medical debt in North Texas. More than 2,000 people in North Texas will receive letters, and if you get one your debt is erased.

We couldn't choose what debt to pay, or who to pay for, and the debt could range anywhere from $100 to $100k, but all the debt will be relieved in North Texas.

It's something we felt strongly about — we hear the stories all the time — and we wanted to partner with this organization to help those that really need it.

The Thomson family said they're just taking things one day at a time.

They may be facing medical debt-but their daughter Katie's cancer is in remission, and to them, that's all that matters.

NBC 5 Responds will bring you continuing coverage of the Medical Debt Epidemic in the coming days to help you better understand how medical debt works and come up with a plan to tackle it in your family.